THE COLOR PURPLE at Carnegie Covington

June 27 – July 6, 2025

Witness the power of resilience and redemption in THE COLOR PURPLE—an unforgettable musical journey that celebrates the strength of the human spirit. Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, this moving production brings to life the story of Celie, an African American woman in the early 20th century, as she embarks on a remarkable journey of self-discovery. With soul-stirring gospel, jazz, and blues music, THE COLOR PURPLE is a vibrant celebration of love, family, and the indomitable will to overcome.

For more information, please call 859-491-2030 or visit thecarnegie.com