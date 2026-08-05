THE MUSIC MAN at Carnegie Covington

Meredith Willson’s beloved American classic returns to The Carnegie in an imaginative new production filled with infectious energy and hometown charm. THE MUSIC MAN bursts with unforgettable songs, exhilarating dance, and all the warmth, humor, and optimism that have made it an American treasure. Featuring enduring favorites including “Seventy-Six Trombones,” “Ya Got Trouble,” “Marian the Librarian,” and “Till There Was You,” this timeless Broadway favorite comes to vibrant life on The Carnegie stage.

For more information, please call 859-491-2030 or visit thecarnegie.com