THE MUSIC OF ELTON JOHN: Orchestra Kentucky at SKyPAC
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Michael Cavanaugh, the high-energy entertainer who brought the music of the “Piano Man” to Broadway, performs the very best of the “Rocket Man.” “Yellow Brick Road,” “Bennie & The Jets, “Your Song,” and more.
For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com
Info
Concerts & Live Music