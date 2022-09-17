THE MUSIC OF ELTON JOHN: Orchestra Kentucky at SKyPAC

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

THE MUSIC OF ELTON JOHN: Orchestra Kentucky at SKyPAC

 Michael Cavanaugh, the high-energy entertainer who brought the music of the “Piano Man” to Broadway, performs the very best of the “Rocket Man.”  “Yellow Brick Road,” “Bennie & The Jets, “Your Song,” and more.

For more information call  270-904-1880  or visit theskypac.com

Concerts & Live Music
270-904-1880
