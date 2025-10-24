THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW at Carnegie Covington

October 24 – November 2, 2025

Book, Music, Lyrics by Richard O’Brien

Let’s do the time warp AGAIN! The phenomenon that took The Carnegie by storm returns in time for Halloween 2025. Two squeaky clean college kids – Brad and his fiancée Janet – meet a twist of fate as their car breaks down outside a creepy mansion while on their way to visit their former professor. There, they encounter the charismatic Dr. Frank-n-Furter, embarking on an adventure they’ll never forget, filled with fun, frolics, frocks, and frivolity. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a curious newcomer, be prepared to lose yourself in a whirlwind of excitement and liberation during a night of pure unadulterated fun with THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW!

For more information, please call 859-491-2030 or visit thecarnegie.com