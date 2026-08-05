THE WIZ at RiverPark Center

The Tony® Award-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back.This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world.

For more information, please call 270.687.2770 or visit riverparkcenter.org/