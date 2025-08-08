× Expand Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair Truck & Tractor Pull Info Graphic

TNT Truck & Tractor Pulls at Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair

The thrill is back! TNT Truck and Tractor Pulls are returning to the 2025 Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair. Get ready for two nights of powerful engines and fierce competition. Don’t miss the sights, sounds and sheer power of these big, loud machines thundering down the track!

For more information call 270-245-2970 or visit hopkinscountymadisonvillefair.com/