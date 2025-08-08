TNT Truck & Tractor Pulls at Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair
to
Hopkins County Fair Grounds 605 East Arch Street, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair
Truck & Tractor Pull Info Graphic
TNT Truck & Tractor Pulls at Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair
The thrill is back! TNT Truck and Tractor Pulls are returning to the 2025 Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair. Get ready for two nights of powerful engines and fierce competition. Don’t miss the sights, sounds and sheer power of these big, loud machines thundering down the track!
For more information call 270-245-2970 or visit hopkinscountymadisonvillefair.com/