TNT Truck and Tractor Pull at The Kentucky Horse Park

TNT Truck and Tractor Pull is excited for the 13th Annual Kentucky Invitational to be held January 2nd-4th, 2025 in the Alltech Arena!

TNT Truck and Tractor Pull will have multiple classes in three different sessions for an exciting weekend of pulling, including the Saturday night finals.

Parking Fee: $10 per car.

About the Horse Park

The Kentucky Horse Park is a working horse farm/theme park and equine competition facility dedicated to man's relationship with the horse. The park is an agency of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet and hosted more than 800,000 visitors and campers, as well as 18,400 competition horses in approximately 200 special events and horse shows in 2015. The park is home to the National Horse Center, which comprises more than 30 national and regional equine organizations. Located at Exit 120, Interstate 75, just north of Lexington, the Kentucky Horse Park is THE place to get close to horses.

For more information call 859-259-4267 or visit kyhorsepark.com