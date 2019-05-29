TO GROW: A POP-UP SHOW at Parachute Factory

Celebrate this unique pop-up show with The Kind + Craft Collective at their artist reception.

Funded by HSG Foundation at the Bluegrass Community Foundation and in collaboration with The Parachute Factory, Ciara LeRoy, Felice Salmon and Theodora Salazar have spent the last two seasons creating work alongside untapped artists in the Lexington, KY area. Join the Kind + Craft Collective and the Parachute Factory as they celebrate Growth and all that can mean to our community!

Free!

The Parachute Factory | 720 Bryan Ave

Wednesday-Friday, 5PM-8PM | Saturday, 12PM-3PM

For more information visit ParachuteFactoryLex.com