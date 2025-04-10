TRIGGERS: Chapter Two Exhibit by Chip Calloway

Triggers are commonly referred to as specific stimuli or events that elicit strong and often negative emotional responses in individuals. These reactions can encompass anxiety, fear, sadness, anger, or even flashbacks. In Chapter 2, “TRIGGERS,” MAD MOON VyBE delves into the emotions, including anxiety and moments of happiness, that have shaped their artistic journey. Through portraits and imaginative creations, “MAD”has immortalized these events, employing hip-hop as a backdrop in an Afro-futuristic/Multiverse setting.

On display through April 22nd

Gallery Hours: Mon - Thurs. 10am - 4pm

For more information call (502) 584-8166 or visit louisvillevisualart.org