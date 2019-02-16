TUofL African American Theatre Program 25th Anniversary Fundraiser Gala

UofL African American Theatre Program 25th Anniversary Fundraiser Gala

The Theatre Arts Department invites you to help celebrate 25 years of their African American Theatre Program with a fundraiser gala.

Funds raised will be used to fund transportation and participation in local performances and national Theatre festivals, such as our Repertory Theatre Company, the National Black Theatre Festival, Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, Comparative Drama Conference, and the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Theatre Festival.

We will also honor past AATP directors during the event, including Professor Emeritus Dr. Lundeana Thomas and Professor Nefertiti Burton, Theatre Arts Chair at Howard University.

For more information call (502) 852-5922