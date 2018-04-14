Taco Festival at Fourth Street Live!

Louisville's 1st Annual Taco Festival is taking place at the action packed Fourth Street LIVE! on Saturday, April 14th & Sunday, April 15th, 2018! Enjoy access to over a dozen bars, nightclubs be prepared to enjoy...

- 15+ Taco & Food Vendors

- Margarita Bar

- Tequila Sampling Expo

- Chili Pepper Eating Contest

- Kids Zone

- Baggo & Games

- Live Entertainment

WHAT TO EXPECT

At the event, you’ll find over 20 of the area's best restaurants & food purveyors dishing out a variety of $3 tacos (sold separately). There will be bars and beverage stations serving margaritas, tequila flights, ice cold beer, water, soda & more. All items will work on a voucher system – there will be various voucher stations throughout the festival & all vouchers will be used as cash. Additional vendors will be on hand to sell other food (cotton candy, cakes, desserts etc) as well. Multiple ATMs will be on site & strongly encourage cash sales at voucher stations.

TICKET DETAILS

tickets available at louisvilletaco.com

GENERAL ADMISSION $9.99* (Pre-Sale & Limited) 1PM – 7PM

- Entry

- 1st drink FREE

PREMIUM PACKAGE $29.99* (Pre-Sale & Limited) 1PM - 7PM

- Entry

- 5 Taco vouchers

- 1st drink FREE

- Commemorative gift bag with bottle of hot sauce, giveaways & bragging rights

VIP PACKAGE $49.99* (Pre-Sale & Limited) 12PM – 7PM

- 1 hour express early access

- Exclusive VIP area

- 5 Taco vouchers

- 4 Drink vouchers (excludes tequila flights & shots)

- Commemorative gift bag with bottle of hot sauce, giveaways & bragging rights

TEQUILA EXPO

A variety of tequilas will be available for pre-arranged flight's or individual purchases at the tequila expo!

KIDS DETAILS

- Children 10 & under are FREE & do not need a ticket

VENDORS & SPONSOR INQUIRY

- Have a restaurant, food truck or sponsor inquiry? Drop us a line at info@LouisvilleTaco.com or by phone at 1-888-827-8340

REFUND & EXCHANGE POLICY

*All tickets purchased for The Louisville Taco Festival by phone or online are final. We Do Not issue refunds or exchanges & this is a Rain or Shine Indoor/Outdoor event.

For more information call 502-584-7170 or visit 4thstlive.com/events