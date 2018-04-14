Taco Festival at Fourth Street Live!

to Google Calendar - Taco Festival at Fourth Street Live! - 2018-04-14 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Taco Festival at Fourth Street Live! - 2018-04-14 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Taco Festival at Fourth Street Live! - 2018-04-14 13:00:00 iCalendar - Taco Festival at Fourth Street Live! - 2018-04-14 13:00:00

Fourth Street Live! 411 S. Fourth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Taco Festival at Fourth Street Live!

Louisville's 1st Annual Taco Festival is taking place at the action packed Fourth Street LIVE! on Saturday, April 14th & Sunday, April 15th, 2018! Enjoy access to over a dozen bars, nightclubs be prepared to enjoy...

- 15+ Taco & Food Vendors

- Margarita Bar

- Tequila Sampling Expo

- Chili Pepper Eating Contest

- Kids Zone

- Baggo & Games

- Live Entertainment

WHAT TO EXPECT

At the event, you’ll find over 20 of the area's best restaurants & food purveyors dishing out a variety of $3 tacos (sold separately). There will be bars and beverage stations serving margaritas, tequila flights, ice cold beer, water, soda & more. All items will work on a voucher system – there will be various voucher stations throughout the festival & all vouchers will be used as cash. Additional vendors will be on hand to sell other food (cotton candy, cakes, desserts etc) as well. Multiple ATMs will be on site & strongly encourage cash sales at voucher stations.  

TICKET DETAILS

tickets available at louisvilletaco.com

GENERAL ADMISSION $9.99* (Pre-Sale & Limited) 1PM – 7PM

- Entry

- 1st drink FREE

PREMIUM PACKAGE $29.99* (Pre-Sale & Limited) 1PM - 7PM

- Entry

- 5 Taco vouchers

- 1st drink FREE

- Commemorative gift bag with bottle of hot sauce, giveaways & bragging rights

VIP PACKAGE $49.99* (Pre-Sale & Limited) 12PM – 7PM

- 1 hour express early access

- Exclusive VIP area

- 5 Taco vouchers

- 4 Drink vouchers (excludes tequila flights & shots)

- Commemorative gift bag with bottle of hot sauce, giveaways & bragging rights

TEQUILA EXPO

A variety of tequilas will be available for pre-arranged flight's or individual purchases at the tequila expo!

KIDS DETAILS

- Children 10 & under are FREE & do not need a ticket

VENDORS & SPONSOR INQUIRY

- Have a restaurant, food truck or sponsor inquiry? Drop us a line at info@LouisvilleTaco.com or by phone at 1-888-827-8340

REFUND & EXCHANGE POLICY

*All tickets purchased for The Louisville Taco Festival by phone or online are final. We Do Not issue refunds or exchanges & this is a Rain or Shine Indoor/Outdoor event.

For more information call  502-584-7170 or visit 4thstlive.com/events

Info
Fourth Street Live! 411 S. Fourth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
502-584-7170
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Taco Festival at Fourth Street Live! - 2018-04-14 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Taco Festival at Fourth Street Live! - 2018-04-14 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Taco Festival at Fourth Street Live! - 2018-04-14 13:00:00 iCalendar - Taco Festival at Fourth Street Live! - 2018-04-14 13:00:00

Tags

feb2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

February 14, 2018

Thursday

February 15, 2018

Friday

February 16, 2018

Saturday

February 17, 2018

Sunday

February 18, 2018

Monday

February 19, 2018

Tuesday

February 20, 2018

Submit Yours