Taco Tuesday at The Sports & Social Club

The Sports & Social Club at 4th Street Live! 427 S 4th St #100, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Tacos are better on Tuesdays!

Enjoy HALF-PRICED tacos every Tuesday! Choose from chicken tacos, beer-battered fish tacos, or ahi tuna tacos (pictured above).

We're also giving the people what they want - $3 Margaritas!

Dine-in only. Valid every Tuesday from 11am-4pm.

For more information call (502) 568-1400.

The Sports & Social Club at 4th Street Live! 427 S 4th St #100, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Sports
