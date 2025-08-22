Tacos N' Tequila at Greyline Station

to

Greyline Station 101 W Loudon Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Tacos N' Tequila at Greyline Station

🌮🔥 Tacos N’ Tequila – The Ultimate Taco & Tequila Experience! 🔥🍹

Get ready for a party like no other! Tacos N’ Tequila is Lexington’s most exciting annual event, bringing together the city’s top restaurants to put their unique spin on the beloved taco. 🌮✨

🎉 Indulge in mouthwatering tacos, sip on handcrafted tequila cocktails, and enjoy lively music all while soaking in the electric atmosphere. Plus, a cash bar will keep the good times flowing! 🍹🎶

🎟 Tickets: $50 – includes 5 food/drink tickets!

👑 Want VIP vibes? Reserve a table for just $300 and enjoy 5 admission tickets—the perfect way to gather your crew in style! 🎊

Don’t miss out—grab your tickets now and get ready to party!

For more information call 606-344-7345 or visit bggreensource.org/tacos-n-tequila/

Info

Greyline Station 101 W Loudon Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink
606-344-7345
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Tacos N' Tequila at Greyline Station - 2025-08-22 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Tacos N' Tequila at Greyline Station - 2025-08-22 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Tacos N' Tequila at Greyline Station - 2025-08-22 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Tacos N' Tequila at Greyline Station - 2025-08-22 18:00:00 ical