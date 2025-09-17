Tagging Monarchs at Bernheim Forest

Tagging Monarchs

Get ready for BugFest by taking part in this citizen science project that supports both education and conservation. Join Bernheim’s Research Coordinator and Volunteer Naturalists to learn more about monarch butterflies and contribute valuable data to help scientists better understand their movements and migration patterns.

Bernheim members $10; Non-members $15Registration required by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program. No pets, please.

For more information, please call (502) 215-7155 or visit bernheim.org/