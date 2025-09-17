Tagging Monarchs at Bernheim Forest

to

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110

Tagging Monarchs

 Get ready for BugFest by taking part in this citizen science project that supports both education and conservation. Join Bernheim’s Research Coordinator and Volunteer Naturalists to learn more about monarch butterflies and contribute valuable data to help scientists better understand their movements and migration patterns.

 Bernheim members $10; Non-members $15Registration required by 4 p.m. the day prior to the program. No pets, please.

For more information, please call (502) 215-7155 or visit bernheim.org/

Info

Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
to
Google Calendar - Tagging Monarchs at Bernheim Forest - 2025-09-17 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Tagging Monarchs at Bernheim Forest - 2025-09-17 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Tagging Monarchs at Bernheim Forest - 2025-09-17 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Tagging Monarchs at Bernheim Forest - 2025-09-17 12:00:00 ical