Tails & Ales Lexington Humane Society Fundraiser

× Expand Chelsea Burrus Here's to the animals!

Tails and Ales is an annual event hosted by your Lexington Humane Society to raise much-needed funds for the animals. This fun beer tasting also includes a silent auction, live music by Kenny Owens & Group Therapy, raffles, games and more! When you walk into the event, adorable, adoptable puppies will greet you! Then mingle with fellow animal lovers as you make your way around the room, sampling tasty beer with your handy Tails & Ales tasting glass – which is FREE with registration! There is no limit to the amount of times you can visit a vendor/brew station.

Dress is business casual. All guests must be at least 21 years of age. Sorry, personal pets are not permitted at this event. Online ticket sales will end at 12 noon on Thursday, March 5th. TICKETS WILL NOT BE SOLD AT THE DOOR.

For more information call (859) 233-0044 x252 or visit lexingtonhumanesociety.org/events/tails-ales