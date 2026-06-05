Tales from the Near Side: The Life and Art of Carleton Wing Exhibit at Lexington Art League

Carleton Wing was a self taught collage and assemblage artist whose practice was grounded in imagination and storytelling. His traditional and digital collages, as well as assemblage works, built surreal scenes that combined humor, social commentary, and unexpected visual pairings.

Lexington Art League | 209 Castlewood Dr

For more information call 859.254.7024 or visit LexingtonArtLeague.org