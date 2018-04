Tamburitzans in Concert

The Tamburitzans will be performing at Van Meter Hall, Tuesday June 12, 2018 at 7:30

The Tamburitzans are the longest running performing (81 years) International Folk Ensemble in the country.

Tickets $20.00/$15.00

Check-out their promotional video at youtube.com/watch?v=qJFX53maxao

For more information call (270) 745-3121 or visit wku.showare.com