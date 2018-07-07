Tanya Tucker in Concert

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

The best is yet to come as Tanya Tucker, a future Country Music Hall of Fame member, takes the stage at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center. This powerhouse vocalist is set to remind listeners just why artists such as Miranda Lambert and Gretchen Wilson consider her to be one of their biggest influences. She’s lived a life full of love and heartbreak, and bounced back no matter the odds. In the crazy world of the music business, Tanya Tucker not only defines the word “legend,” but also “survivor.” Tanya will be joined by rising stars and sister duo Presley & Taylor, so get ready for a night of true country music.

For more information call (270) 904-1880 or visit theskypac.com

