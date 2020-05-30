Tanya Tucker with Shooter Jennings Concert in Beaver Dam

Outlaw County Music Legend, Tanya Tucker, is bringing her “CMT Next Women of Country” Bring My Flowers Now Tour to Beaver Dam Amphitheater , AKA The Dam, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Very special guest Shooter Jennings is also on the bill, along with Hailey Whitters .

For more information call 270-298-0036 or visit beaverdamtourism.org/