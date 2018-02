Tarzan the Musical at MainStage School of Performing Arts

Come watch the talented kids of Mainstage perform the Disney stage musical, Tarzan!

Friday, February 23, 2018 - 7:00pm

Saturday, February 24, 2018 - 7:00pm

Sunday, February 25, 2018 - 2:00pm

Friday, March 2, 2018 - 7:00pm

Saturday, March 3, 2018 - 7:00pm

Sunday, March 4, 2018 - 2:00pm

MainStage School of Performing Arts

For more information call (270) 558-4249 or call mymainstageschool.com