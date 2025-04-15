Taste of Derby Festival

Tuesday, April 15, 2025

5:30 PM – 8 PM

This is the 24th year for the Taste of Derby Festival event (and 36th year as a Taste event that supports Dare to Care Food Bank), which features signature dishes from more than 50 of Louisville’s finest restaurants and beverage companies. There is also a bourbon tasting, wine tasting, and a silent auction.

The Taste of Derby Festival has the feel of an upscale cocktail party, but it’s open to the public – as long as tickets are still available. The participating restaurants will offer a selection of signature appetizers, entrees and dessert items. Some of the liquor vendors will feature small-batch brands not commonly available. A Silent Auction returns to the event offering unique items from generous donors.

All proceeds benefit the Dare to Care Food Bank.

For more information, please call 800.928.3378 or visit discover.kdf.org/