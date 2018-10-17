Taste of Louisville at The Bourbon Hall

Come be a 'foodie' in your own city and taste Louisville's BEST food and drink!

Enjoy food from over 50 local restaurants, taste delicious local brews, an assortment of fine wines, and spirits a-plenty. Come frolic with friends through this veritable feast.

Individual tickets are just $65 in advance ($70 at the door).

Tables of 8 are $750.

The Taste of Louisville supports the Kentucky Restaurant Association and has partnered with local charities Home of the Innocents, Jill's Wish and Love City. So have fun and help some good causes!

Tickets may be purchased only by persons 21 and older. Children and infants are not permitted.

See you there!

About The Bourbon Hall:

The bourbon boom continues in Louisville, with a new twist. Sitting adjacent to the Omni Hotel and Downtown Marriott is Louisville, KY’s premier small concert venue. The Bourbon Hall’s 18,500 square foot setting creates a unique, up-close experience, while offering a diverse collection of premium Kentucky bourbons to enjoy. Our locally-owned joint features state-of-the-art sound and acoustics with room for over 2,500 concert-goers

For more information visit thebourbonhall.com