Taste of Monroe at Old Mulkey Meetinghouse
Join the fun as we explore a "Taste of Monroe". There will be fried pie, pickled bologna, pickled eggs, bbq sauce, bbq shoulder and deer jerky contests!
For more information call 270-487-8481.
Old Mulkey Meetinghouse State Historic Site 1819 Old Mulkey Park Road, Tompkinsville, Kentucky 42167
Taste of Monroe at Old Mulkey Meetinghouse
Join the fun as we explore a "Taste of Monroe". There will be fried pie, pickled bologna, pickled eggs, bbq sauce, bbq shoulder and deer jerky contests!
For more information call 270-487-8481.
June 8, 2018
June 9, 2018
June 10, 2018
June 11, 2018
June 12, 2018
June 13, 2018
Vested Interest Publications, Inc. | P.O. Box 559 | 100 Consumer Lane, Frankfort KY 40601 | 888-329-0053