Taste of Monroe at Old Mulkey Meetinghouse

Old Mulkey Meetinghouse State Historic Site 1819 Old Mulkey Park Road, Tompkinsville, Kentucky 42167

Taste of Monroe at Old Mulkey Meetinghouse

Join the fun as we explore a "Taste of Monroe". There will be fried pie, pickled bologna, pickled eggs, bbq sauce, bbq shoulder and deer jerky contests!

For more information call 270-487-8481.

270-487-8481
JJ18

