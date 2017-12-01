Tattoo Flash Exhibit at ArtsPlace Gallery

"Tattooing is undoubtedly an art form and, in my opinion, one of the purest forms of expression. A tattoo speaks not only for the one whose skin it has been permanently imprinted on, but also for the artist who put it there. A little piece of the tattoo artist's creativity goes into each and every tattoo they create.

Tattoo Flash has a strong association as being 'the tattoo I saw on the wall at the shop,' but true art is still being created in the flash format by many modern artists. For me, a tattoo marks a period of my life, but it is more than that-it is also a way of filling my skin with art created by true artists. Tattoo Flash is an amazing way to showcase that skin is not the only canvas that these artists work on. If I'm going to get a tattoo from 'the wall at the shop,' I would want it to be one of these true pieces of art."

-John Winters, Juror

Through December 31

Monday - Friday, 10AM-5PM | Saturday, Noon-5PM

ArtsPlace Gallery | 161 N Mill St

For more information call 859.255.2951 or visit LexArts.org