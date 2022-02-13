Taylor Dayne, Tiffany, and Jennifer Paige at EKU Center

Ladies Night Out Starring Taylor Dayne, Tiffany, and Jennifer Paige

Join pop icons Taylor Dayne, Tiffany, and Jennifer Paige for a special Ladies Night Out! Taylor’s groundbreaking debut single “Tell It To My Heart” turned her into an overnight international star in 1987. She followed the smash hit with seventeen Top 20 singles over the course of her three-decade career, including Number Ones “Love Will Lead You Back” “Prove Your Love” and “I’ll always Love You.” Equally recognized for her songwriting talent, Taylor wrote many of her own hits as well as Tina Turner’s “Whatever You Want.” With a truly distinctive vocal style and powerful range, she created a unique vocal sound all her own that defined an era by her music.

Tiffany has earned two number one hit singles “I Think We're Alone Now” and “Could’ve Been,” and set a record as the youngest female artist to top the Billboard charts with her debut album. In 2000 Billboard Magazine described Tiffany’s album “The Color of Silence” as ‘thoughtful, intelligent, and full of grace’ and ranked it among the ‘Top Ten Best Albums of the Year.’ Her current album, “Pieces of Me,” is her 10th studio album and is her best work ever. With rave reviews for her new pop/rock sound and recent live shows, Tiffany is committed to worldwide touring and is so excited to take this music to her fans everywhere.

Jennifer Paige’s multi-platinum hit single, “Crush,” sold 11 million copies and went #1 in 16 countries. Her third solo album, “Best Kept Secret,” featuring the hit, “Beautiful Lie,” was written and recorded with Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys. Paige started playing piano at age eight, and by age 10 she was playing in coffeehouses with her brother Chance in and around their hometown of Marietta, Georgia. In high school, she studied voice, dance, and theater before touring the country as the lead singer in a professional Top 40 cover band at 18.

