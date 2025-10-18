Tea and Talk at Waveland

Waveland State Historic Site 225 Waveland Museum Lane, Lexington, Kentucky 40514

Tea and Talk at Waveland

At Waveland’s Tea and Talk events guests enjoy the unique 3 course luncheon and tea plus a presentation on an historical topic. At this event, Susan Miller, curator of Waveland State Historic Site will present “Honoring the Departed in the 18th Century.” In the late 18th century, funeral practices became more formalized and elaborate. The deceased were often dressed in fine clothing, placed in ornate coffins, and buried in family plots. A tour of the mansion afterwards is included.

For more information, please call 859.272.3611 or visit parks.ky.gov

