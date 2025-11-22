Tea and Talk at Waveland

Enjoy Waveland's savories, scones, sweets and Elmwood Inn Tea. Waveland's Teas and Talks feature a speaker and at this event Lashe Mullins, park manager at Waveland will discuss the history of Thanksgiving. Enjoy a Thanksgiving inspired tea while learning about the history of Thanksgiving and how it eventually became a national holiday. A tour of Waveland mansion is included.

For more information, please call 859.272.3611 or visit parks.ky.gov