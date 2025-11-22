Tea and Talk at Waveland
to
Waveland State Historic Site 225 Waveland Museum Lane, Lexington, Kentucky 40514
Enjoy Waveland's savories, scones, sweets and Elmwood Inn Tea. Waveland's Teas and Talks feature a speaker and at this event Lashe Mullins, park manager at Waveland will discuss the history of Thanksgiving. Enjoy a Thanksgiving inspired tea while learning about the history of Thanksgiving and how it eventually became a national holiday. A tour of Waveland mansion is included.
For more information, please call 859.272.3611 or visit parks.ky.gov