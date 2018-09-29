Teacher Appreciation Weekend at Land Between the Lakes

Teachers will receive free general admission to the Homeplace 1850s Working Farm and Living History Museum, Golden Pond Planetarium and Woodlands Nature Station on Saturday and Sunday, September 29 and 30, 2018, at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area.

Current and retired teachers, home educators and their immediate families qualify for free entry, excluding evening laser shows. Please bring a school faculty ID card or other means of identifying yourself as a teacher or home educator.

Teacher Appreciation Weekend programming includes:

Saturday, September 29

Children's Chores - 11 am - 1 pm - Homeplace

Puppet Show - The Journey of Monica the Monarch - 11:30 am - noon - Nature Station

Stump the Naturalist - 12:30 - 1 pm - Nature Station

Fall Crawl: Reptile and Amphibian Search - 1 - 3 pm - Nature Station

Walk with Animals - 1 - 3 pm - Homeplace

Eagle Recovery in Land Between the Lakes - 3:30 - 4 pm - Nature Station

Sunday, September 30

Spinning Wheels, Thread on the Farm - 11 am - 1 pm - Homeplace

In Cold Blood - 1 - 1:30 pm - Nature Station

Woodworking - 1 - 3 pm - Homeplace

Backyard Safari: Secrets of Survival - 2:30 - 3:15 pm - Nature Station

The Friends of Land Between the Lakes work in partnership with the US Forest Service to provide educational program and information services, volunteer activities, funds development and to help promote the wise and sustainable use of the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. You can support our mission through membership, volunteerism and sponsorship.

For more information call (270) 924.2014 or visit friendsoflbl.org