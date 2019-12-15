× Expand Yeiser Art Center Works from Teen Spirit 2018

Teen Spirit Reception at Yeiser

The Yeiser Art Center (YAC) is pleased to be hosting our 27th annual Teen Spirit Exhibition. Work will be accepted from students grades 9 – 12 in the Tri-State Area.

Yeiser Art Center looks forward each year to this partnership with our regional high school and home school students as well as their teachers and parents. YAC will be displaying the large amount of art in the salon style, or stacked, sometimes two or three pieces high on the wall. Using this style accommodates the additional goal of showcasing a far greater number of works, thereby rewarding the efforts of more young artists and encouraging their continued creativity. YAC will be FULL of art!

YAC receives hundreds of entries each year for the Teen Spirit competition and around 200 pieces are chosen by a local juror, to be displayed.

Teen Spirit was created in 1993 as a part of an ongoing effort to support the area's art programs and to recognize the talented youth of the region. Teen Spirit has come to symbolize the success of art education in the area. This show is a tribute to all the schools, students, teachers and other art professionals, whose outstanding work and enthusiasm over the years have been integral to the success of the exhibition. Including a broader range of schools gives the exhibition a truly regional aspect that builds upon its history as a showcase for secondary school students.

For more information call (270) 442-2453 or visit theyeiser.org