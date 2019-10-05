Telling A People’s Story: Traveling Panel Exhibition at Campbell County Library

For the first time, African-American children’s illustrated literature is the focus of a museum exhibition featuring art produced for book illustrations. The presentation of this genre offers a lens into the cultural, historical, and social makeup of African-American cultural identity, while also shedding light on the long neglected world of African-American authors and illustrators in the pantheon of children’s literature.

The exhibition is organized by the Miami University Art Museum through a grant from the Martha Holden Jennings Foundation.

Come view the panels from Oct. 16th-Dec. 5th at our Newport Branch.

For more information call (859) 781-6166 or visit www.cc-pl.org