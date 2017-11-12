Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical

The Carnegie Visual and Performing Arts Center 1028 Scott Boulevard, Covington, Kentucky 41011

Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical

Playing November 4-19, 2017

Fresh, poignant, and remarkably personal, TENDERLY: THE ROSEMARY CLOONEY MUSICAL explores the highs and lows lived by legendary singer, Rosemary Clooney. In a story that begins just 60 miles from The Carnegie in Maysville, KY, the show follows Rosemary’s career successes, personal struggles, and her triumphant reinvention as a jazz singer.

Tickets $30

For member, student and group discounts, please call The Carnegie Box Office at 859.957.1940, Tu-Fri, noon-5pm.

About The Carnegie:

The Carnegie is northern Kentucky’s largest multidisciplinary arts venue providing theatre events, educational programs and art exhibitions to the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati community. The Carnegie facility is home to The Carnegie Galleries, the Otto M. Budig Theatre; and the Eva G. Farris Education Center. 

More information about The Carnegie is available at  thecarnegie.com or by calling 859- 491-2030

The Carnegie Visual and Performing Arts Center 1028 Scott Boulevard, Covington, Kentucky 41011
