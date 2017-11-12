Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical

Playing November 4-19, 2017

Fresh, poignant, and remarkably personal, TENDERLY: THE ROSEMARY CLOONEY MUSICAL explores the highs and lows lived by legendary singer, Rosemary Clooney. In a story that begins just 60 miles from The Carnegie in Maysville, KY, the show follows Rosemary’s career successes, personal struggles, and her triumphant reinvention as a jazz singer.

Tickets $30

For member, student and group discounts, please call The Carnegie Box Office at 859.957.1940, Tu-Fri, noon-5pm.

