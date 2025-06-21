Terrarium Workshop at Waterfront Botanical Gardens
Waterfront Botanical Gardens 1435 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Craft a miniature garden that is uniquely yours at this workshop where all supplies are included. Both plant lovers and beginners are welcome to take part in this step by step process to create your own tiny, low maintenance, contained ecosystem.
For more information call 919-357-1956 or visit waterfrontgardens.org/music
Info
Education & Learning, Outdoor, Workshops