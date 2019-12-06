Tessa Lark & Michael Thurber at University of the Cumberlands

Gatliff Chapel, University of the Cumberlands

Williamsburg, KY

A budding superstar in the classical realm, Kentucky native Tessa Lark has been consistently praised by critics and audiences for her astounding range of sounds, technical agility, and musical elegance. She was Silver Medalist in the 2014 International Violin Competition of Indianapolis, recipient of a 2018 Borletti-Buitoni Trust Fellowship and a 2016 Avery Fisher Career Grant, and winner of the 2012 Naumburg International Violin Competition. She will be joined by composer and bassist Michael Thurberm, whose musical career defies categorization. From composing for The Royal Shakespeare Company and co-founding the smash YouTube channel CDZA, to creating his Thurber Theatervariety show at Joe’s Pub, teaching at NYU’s Clive Davis Institute, and performing in the house band on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert as well as around the country in duo with violinist Tessa Lark, Thurber’s musical journey has been remarkably singular.

