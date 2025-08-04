Tethered Hot Air Balloon Rides at Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair
Hopkins County Fair Grounds 605 East Arch Street, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
The Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair is pleased to bring Hot Air Balloon Rides to the 2025 Fair!
Date: Monday, August 4th
Time: 7:00 pm
Location: Side Entrance – Outside Morton St. Entrance
Cost: $12 – Included with fair admission
For more information call 270-245-2970 or visit hopkinscountymadisonvillefair.com/