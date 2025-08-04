× Expand Hopkins County Tourist & Convention Commission Hot Air Balloons

Tethered Hot Air Balloon Rides at Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair

The Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair is pleased to bring Hot Air Balloon Rides to the 2025 Fair!

Date: Monday, August 4th

Time: 7:00 pm

Location: Side Entrance – Outside Morton St. Entrance

Cost: $12 – Included with fair admission

For more information call 270-245-2970 or visit hopkinscountymadisonvillefair.com/