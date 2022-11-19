Texas Tenors at SKyPAC
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
“America’s Got Talent” sensations, the Texas Tenors, return to Bowling Green for an evening of inspirational standards and holiday favorites. The Emmy award-winning and Billboard chart-topping trio are sure to get you in the spirit.
For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com
Info
Concerts & Live Music