Thanksgiving Day Buffet at Pennyrile Forest State Park

Seventeen Kentucky State Resort Parks will serve the Thanksgiving Day buffet on Nov. 23, 2017. The parks have hosted the Thanksgiving Day buffet for more than 40 years and typically serve around 10,000 guests.

For starters, the buffet includes soups, cheeses, and salads. The menu features turkey, dressing, baked ham, carved roast beef, and fried chicken. Vegetables include old-fashioned candied yams, country-style green beans, and mashed potatoes with giblet gravy.

The cost for the buffet is $19.50 plus tax (drink included) for adults, $9.50 for children ages 6-12, and free for children five and under.

The buffet will be served starting at 11 a.m. and closing time will vary by park.

Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park will be offering a reduced buffet and price.

For more information visit parks.ky.gov