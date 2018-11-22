Thanksgiving Dinner at Hotel Covington

Thanksgiving Buffet at Hotel Covington
Forget the hours of cooking and clean up, spend Thanksgiving with us this year!
Our 2018 Thanksgiving Brunch will run from 10:00am - 4:00pm with the last seating at 3:15pm. Call 859-905-6800 to make a reservation - credit card information required.
Carved:
Tewes’ Turkey with Smoked Turkey Neck Gravy and Cranberry/Orange Marmalade
Prime Rib with au Jus and Horseradish sauce & yeast rolls
Cold Displays:
Artisinal Cheese, housemade jam & spiced nuts
Charcuterie, Pates and Terrines
Fresh Bread (16 brix sourdough) & assorted crackers
Raw Display: Boiled Shrimp, Crab Claws, Seafood Salad
Smoked Trout, Lox & Lil’s Bagels Chips
Country Ham Biscuit Sliders
Seasonal Fruit Display
Caesar Salad w/ Anchovy Vinaigrette, Parmesan & Garlic Croutons
Roasted Butternut Squash, Baby Kale, Candied Pecans, Parsley, Mint & Cane Vinaigrette
Shaved Brussel Sprouts, Frisee, Buttermilk Dressing, crispy bacon, red onions and marinated raisins
Traditional Deviled Eggs
Hot:
Brown Butter & Sage Stuffing
Broccoli & Cauliflower Gratin
Butternut Squash Soup
Whipped potatoes
Sweet Potato Gratin
Green Bean Casserole
Oyster & Dirty Cornbread Dressing
Beer & Chili Braised Short Ribs
Roasted & Glazed Root Vegetables
Pimento Macaroni & Cheese w/ Cornbread Gremolata
Sweet:
Bourbon Pecan Pie
Spiced Sweet Potato Pie
Apple Streusel Pie
Bacon Fat Ginger Snaps
Pumpkin Brownies
Maple Cheesecake
For more information call (859) 905-6600 or visit hotelcovington.com