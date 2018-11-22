Thanksgiving Dinner at Hotel Covington

Hotel Covington 638 Madison Ave, Covington, Kentucky 41011

Thanksgiving Buffet at Hotel Covington

Forget the hours of cooking and clean up, spend Thanksgiving with us this year!

Our 2018 Thanksgiving Brunch will run from 10:00am - 4:00pm with the last seating at 3:15pm. Call 859-905-6800 to make a reservation - credit card information required.

Carved:

Tewes’ Turkey with Smoked Turkey Neck Gravy and Cranberry/Orange Marmalade

Prime Rib with au Jus and Horseradish sauce & yeast rolls

Cold Displays:

Artisinal Cheese, housemade jam & spiced nuts

Charcuterie, Pates and Terrines

Fresh Bread (16 brix sourdough) & assorted crackers

Raw Display: Boiled Shrimp, Crab Claws, Seafood Salad

Smoked Trout, Lox & Lil’s Bagels Chips

Country Ham Biscuit Sliders

Seasonal Fruit Display

Caesar Salad w/ Anchovy Vinaigrette, Parmesan & Garlic Croutons

Roasted Butternut Squash, Baby Kale, Candied Pecans, Parsley, Mint & Cane Vinaigrette

Shaved Brussel Sprouts, Frisee, Buttermilk Dressing, crispy bacon, red onions and marinated raisins

Traditional Deviled Eggs

Hot:

Brown Butter & Sage Stuffing

Broccoli & Cauliflower Gratin

Butternut Squash Soup

Whipped potatoes

Sweet Potato Gratin

Green Bean Casserole

Oyster & Dirty Cornbread Dressing

Beer & Chili Braised Short Ribs

Roasted & Glazed Root Vegetables

Pimento Macaroni & Cheese w/ Cornbread Gremolata

Sweet:

Bourbon Pecan Pie

Spiced Sweet Potato Pie

Apple Streusel Pie

Bacon Fat Ginger Snaps

Pumpkin Brownies

Maple Cheesecake

For more information call  (859) 905-6600  or visit hotelcovington.com

Hotel Covington 638 Madison Ave, Covington, Kentucky 41011
