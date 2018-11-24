Thanksgiving Open House at American Printing House for the Blind

American Printing House for the Blind 1839 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Thanksgiving Open House at American Printing House for the Blind

Looking for something uniquely Louisville to show friends and relatives visiting for Thanksgiving? Bring them to APH’s one-of-a-kind museum! Visitors can write their names in braille, see a book from Helen Keller’s Bible, learn about guide dogs, play games and read books designed for children who are blind, and enjoy many other activities in our award-winning museum. The museum also has on display the first book written by Louis Braille in which he describes his new method for writing with dots. Holiday goodie and hot cider will be served.

Admission is free: Registration is not required.

For all ages.

For more information call (502) 899-2213.

American Printing House for the Blind 1839 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Education & Learning, History, Kids & Family
5028992213
