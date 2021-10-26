That Golden Girls Show at RiverPark Center

to

RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303

That Golden Girls Show at RiverPark Center

     7:00 PM

That Golden Girls Show | October 26th | 7pm

‘That Golden Girls Show!’ is a brand-new show that parodies classic Golden Girls moments - with puppets!

Get set for an evening of cheesecake, laughter, jazzercise, shoulder pads, sex, and the elegant art of the quick-witted put down.

From Sophia’s get-rich-quick schemes, to Rose’s tales from St Olaf, Blanche’s insatiable hunt for men and the Fountain of Youth, and Dorothy’s daily struggle to make sense of her life.

Devoted fans will fondly remember our four girls from Miami, and for the first-timers, this will be a joyful introduction to the brilliance of that television series.

For more information call  (270) 687-2770  or visit riverparkcenter.org

