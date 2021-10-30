That Golden Girls Show!: A Puppet Parody at the Kentucky Center

Deemed as the “ultimate Golden Girls experience” by Bust Magazine, this brand-new show brings the audience the classic Golden Girls moments everyone knows and loves, but this time with puppets. Devoted fans will fondly remember the four girls from Miami, and for first-timers, this will be a joyful introduction to the brilliance of the series.

From Sophia’s get-rich-quick schemes to Rose’s tales from St. Olaf, Blanche’s insatiable hunt for men to Dorothy’s daily struggle to make sense of her life, “That Golden Girls Show!” sets its audience up for an evening of cheesecake, laughter, jazzercise, shoulder pads, sex and the elegant art of the quick-witted put down.

“The Golden Girls” received several nominations and awards throughout the series’ run, including 68 Emmy Awards nominations with 11 wins, 21 Golden Globe Awards nominations with 4 wins, 5 American Comedy Awards, 5 Writers Guild of American Award nominations with one win and 3 Directors Guild of America Award nomination with 2 wins. All four lead actresses won Emmy Awards with White, McClanahan and Arthur winning the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Getty awarded with Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

For more information visit kentuckycenter.org