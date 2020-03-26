That Golden Girls Show: A Puppet Parody

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101

That Golden Girls Show: A Puppet Parody at the Paramount Arts Center

  Picture it! Miami, 1985... 'That Golden Girls Show!' is a brand-new show that parodies classic Golden Girls moments -with puppets! Get set for an evening of cheesecake, laughter, jazzercise, shoulder pads, sex, and the elegant art of the quick-witted put down.

For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101
Theater & Dance
