The 1862 Battles for Forts Henry and Donelson: The Opening of the Western Theater at McCracken County Public Library

Doors open 5 PM Presentation 5:30-6:30 PM

Join Park Ranger David Hatfield as he discusses the 1862 battles at Forts Henry & Donelson, a decisive win that secured Kentucky for the Union and marked a major turning point in the Western Theater

For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net