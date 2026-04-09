The 1862 Battles for Forts Henry and Donelson: The Opening of the Western Theater

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McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

The 1862 Battles for Forts Henry and Donelson: The Opening of the Western Theater at McCracken County Public Library  

Doors open 5 PM Presentation 5:30-6:30 PM

 Join Park Ranger David Hatfield as he discusses the 1862 battles at Forts Henry & Donelson, a decisive win that secured Kentucky for the Union and marked a major turning point in the Western Theater

For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net

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McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
Education & Learning, History
270.442.2510
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