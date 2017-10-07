The 44th Annual Bean Bash

NEW LOCATION FOR 2017! Being a part of the Bean Bash means helping those who often cannot help themselves. These very special groups of disabled children and adults need everyone’s support and understanding.

Our organization strives to rally all communities in northern Kentucky to come together and make a difference in their lives. Through our annual event we can all enjoy good food, good entertainment and an opportunity to make everyone’s day and future so much brighter.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Saturday Oct 7th , St. Elizabeth SETEC center 3861 Olympic Blvd, Erlanger KY 41018

12:00pm- The Bean Bash begins, admission $5.00 (kids 12 and under free)

12:00pm- Silent auctions begin/all charities have items for auction

12:00pm- Live Music begins

2:00pm- The 44th Bean Bash remarks and presentations

2:30pm- Live auction begins

Approx. 4:45pm- First silent auction closes (Special Olympics NKY)

+15mins Second silent auction closes (New Perceptions)

+15mins Third silent auction closes (BAWAC)

+15mins Fourth silent auction closes (Redwood)

For more information visit http://beanbash.org