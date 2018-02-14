The 502 Bar & Bistro Valentine’s Day Dinner

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at The 502 Bar & Bistro, 10401 Meeting St., with a romantic four-course dinner Wednesday, Feb. 14. Executive chef Ming Pu’s prix fixe menu will highlight local ingredients and classic aphrodisiacs, complete with a selection of house-made desserts. Diners can select one dish per course. Specialty items include oysters Rockefeller, Creekstone Farms short rib and crème brûlée with pear marshmallow. Lenten options for Ash Wednesday will also be available to choose from that evening, but the regular dinner menu will not be offered. Cost is $50 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

The Valentine’s Day menu includes:

Appetizers

Shrimp cocktail

Oysters on the half shell with mignonette and cocktail sauce

Oysters Rockefeller with parsley, panko breadcrumbs and Parmesan

Madras curry hummus with vegetables and naan bread

Spring rolls with Creekstone Farms ribeye, bell peppers, onions, Swiss cheese and allium jus

Soups/Salads

Asparagus soup with oyster mushroom, truffle oil and Pecorino Romano

Beet salad with golden beets, Grateful Greens Farm spring mix, honey goat cheese, bourbon pecans and red wine and honey vinaigrette

Dinosaur kale salad with Grateful Greens Farm kale, Brie, toasted pepitas and pomegranate-ginger vinaigrette

Entrées

Verlasso salmon with ginger-scented quinoa, seasonal vegetables and cherry beurre rouge

Shrimp and gumbo grits with Weisenberger Mill white cheddar grits, gumbo sauce and fines herbes

Pan-seared halibut with minestrone ragù, seasonal vegetables and San Marzano tomatoes

Creekstone Farms short ribs with espresso, hand-carved carrots, crispy fingerling potatoes and dark chocolate demi-glace

Chicken pesto cavatelli with asparagus, Pecorino Romano, sundried tomato, garlic confit and shallots

Desserts

Study of chocolates — a trio of hand-painted white, milk and dark chocolate candies

Crème brûlée with pear marshmallow, orange mousse and walnut crumbles

Petit gâteau with white chocolate mousse, black currant gelee and five-spice sponge cake

For reservations or more information call (502) 742-4772 or visit the502barbistro.com