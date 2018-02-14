The 502 Bar & Bistro Valentine’s Day Dinner

502 Bar and Bistro 104 Meeting St., Louisville, Kentucky 40059

The 502 Bar & Bistro Valentine’s Day Dinner

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at The 502 Bar & Bistro, 10401 Meeting St., with a romantic four-course dinner Wednesday, Feb. 14. Executive chef Ming Pu’s prix fixe menu will highlight local ingredients and classic aphrodisiacs, complete with a selection of house-made desserts. Diners can select one dish per course. Specialty items include oysters Rockefeller, Creekstone Farms short rib and crème brûlée with pear marshmallow. Lenten options for Ash Wednesday will also be available to choose from that evening, but the regular dinner menu will not be offered. Cost is $50 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

The Valentine’s Day menu includes:

Appetizers

  • Shrimp cocktail
  • Oysters on the half shell with mignonette and cocktail sauce
  • Oysters Rockefeller with parsley, panko breadcrumbs and Parmesan
  • Madras curry hummus with vegetables and naan bread
  • Spring rolls with Creekstone Farms ribeye, bell peppers, onions, Swiss cheese and allium jus

Soups/Salads

  • Asparagus soup with oyster mushroom, truffle oil and Pecorino Romano
  • Beet salad with golden beets, Grateful Greens Farm spring mix, honey goat cheese, bourbon pecans and red wine and honey vinaigrette
  • Dinosaur kale salad with Grateful Greens Farm kale, Brie, toasted pepitas and pomegranate-ginger vinaigrette

Entrées

  • Verlasso salmon with ginger-scented quinoa, seasonal vegetables and cherry beurre rouge
  • Shrimp and gumbo grits with Weisenberger Mill white cheddar grits, gumbo sauce and fines herbes
  • Pan-seared halibut with minestrone ragù, seasonal vegetables and San Marzano tomatoes
  • Creekstone Farms short ribs with espresso, hand-carved carrots, crispy fingerling potatoes and dark chocolate demi-glace
  • Chicken pesto cavatelli with asparagus, Pecorino Romano, sundried tomato, garlic confit and shallots

Desserts

  • Study of chocolates — a trio of hand-painted white, milk and dark chocolate candies
  • Crème brûlée with pear marshmallow, orange mousse and walnut crumbles
  • Petit gâteau with white chocolate mousse, black currant gelee and five-spice sponge cake

For reservations or more information call (502) 742-4772 or visit the502barbistro.com

502 Bar and Bistro 104 Meeting St., Louisville, Kentucky 40059
