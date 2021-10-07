The Addams Family at Campbellsville University

“The Addams Family” is the Homecoming play at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7; 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8; 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10 in Russ Mobley Theater in the Alumni Building.

Tickets are on sell now, and information is below:

*Please note that online ticket sales end at midnight prior to the performance date. Tickets may still be available at the door as supplies last.

General Admission: $10

Seniors (65-up), Children (12-under): $7

CU Staff: $5

CU Students: Free (but a reservation is still requested)

**Safety Announcements

1. We will be leaving empty seats between households. For "day of" reservations email theater@campbellsville.edu.

2. Masks will be required

Title is The Addams Family: A New Musical

Book: Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice

Music: Andrew Lippa

About Campbellsville

Campbellsville University is a widely-acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 10,000 students offering over 90 programs of study including 20 master’s degrees, six postgraduate areas and seven pre-professional programs. The university has off-campus centers in Kentucky cities Louisville, Harrodsburg, Somerset, Hodgenville and Liberty with instructional sites in Elizabethtown, Owensboro and Summersville, all in Kentucky, and one in Costa Mesa, Calif., and a full complement of online programs. The website for complete information is campbellsville.edu.

For more information call 270-789-5266 or visit campbellsville.edu