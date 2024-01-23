The American Rodeo East Regional Finals at The Kentucky Horse Park
Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
As the ultimate high-stakes showdown in western sports nears, talented rodeo athletes will descend upon Lexington’s Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park January 23rd – 25th for The American Contender Tournament East Region Finals.
