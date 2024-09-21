The American Songster Dom Flemons at Glema Mahr
to
Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Rory Doyle
Dom Flemons
“The American Songster” Dom Flemons has a repertoire covering over one hundred years of American roots music, including country, folk, bluegrass, Americana, and the blues. Flemons is a songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, music scholar, historian, actor, slam poet, record collector, podcaster, and the creator, host, and producer of the American Songster Radio Show. He is considered an expert player on a variety of instruments including the banjo, guitar, harmonica, and jug, and is the co-founder of the Carolina Chocolate Drops.
For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org