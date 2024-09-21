The American Songster Dom Flemons at Glema Mahr

× Expand Rory Doyle Dom Flemons

“The American Songster” Dom Flemons has a repertoire covering over one hundred years of American roots music, including country, folk, bluegrass, Americana, and the blues. Flemons is a songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, music scholar, historian, actor, slam poet, record collector, podcaster, and the creator, host, and producer of the American Songster Radio Show. He is considered an expert player on a variety of instruments including the banjo, guitar, harmonica, and jug, and is the co-founder of the Carolina Chocolate Drops.

For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org