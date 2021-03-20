The Appalachian Arts & Entertainment Awards at Mountain Arts Center

Mountain Arts Center 50 Hal Rogers Drive , Prestonsburg, Kentucky 41653

• Doors & Red Carpet event begins at 6:00pm • Awards show begins at 7:00pm • VIP seating: $47.00 • Reserved seating: $27.00 * There will be an After Party following the awards

For more information call (606) 886-2623 or visit macarts.com

Concerts & Live Music
