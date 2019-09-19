The Art of Bourbon at The Speed

to Google Calendar - The Art of Bourbon at The Speed - 2019-09-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Art of Bourbon at The Speed - 2019-09-19 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Art of Bourbon at The Speed - 2019-09-19 18:00:00 iCalendar - The Art of Bourbon at The Speed - 2019-09-19 18:00:00

Speed Art Museum 2035 South Third St, Louisville, Kentucky

The Art of Bourbon at The Speed

The Art of Bourbon combines Kentucky's official art museum with Kentucky's greatest product to produce the region's premier bourbon auction and party.

Featuring Bourbon Curator and Emcee, Fred Minnick, and live music!

Join us for cocktails, a bourbon-inspired Kentucky Bison dinner, and a live auction of extremely rare bourbons and one-in-a-lifetime experiences. Your ticket also includes a bottle of New Riff. All proceeds support education programs and exhibitions at the Speed.

For more information call  (502) 634-2700  or visit speedmuseum.org

Info

Speed Art Museum 2035 South Third St, Louisville, Kentucky View Map
Art & Exhibitions
to Google Calendar - The Art of Bourbon at The Speed - 2019-09-19 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Art of Bourbon at The Speed - 2019-09-19 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Art of Bourbon at The Speed - 2019-09-19 18:00:00 iCalendar - The Art of Bourbon at The Speed - 2019-09-19 18:00:00