The Art of Food at The Carnegie

The Carnegie Visual and Performing Arts Center 1028 Scott Boulevard, Covington, Kentucky 41011

The Art of Food returns to The Carnegie Friday, February 9, 2018 bringing together the Tri-State’s top chefs and artists to celebrate the intersection of art and food for a complete sensory experience. Attendees will enjoy dinner by the bite in The Carnegie Galleries while enjoying culinary-inspired art from local and regional artists. 

New for 2018, The Art of Food will extend outside to The Carnegie's front plaza (heated, of course) along with a new VIP area in the upstairs galleries and interactive experiences with chefs and sponsors.

General Admission tickets to The Art of Food are $50, $35 for Carnegie Members. VIP tickets are $75. Tickets are available through The Carnegie Box Office, open Tuesday through Friday, noon-5pm, online at thecarnegie.com, or by phone at (859) 957-1940.  Patrons seeking member tickets should call the Box Office to make arrangements.

