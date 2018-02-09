The Art of Food at The Carnegie

The Art of Food returns to The Carnegie Friday, February 9, 2018 bringing together the Tri-State’s top chefs and artists to celebrate the intersection of art and food for a complete sensory experience. Attendees will enjoy dinner by the bite in The Carnegie Galleries while enjoying culinary-inspired art from local and regional artists.

New for 2018, The Art of Food will extend outside to The Carnegie's front plaza (heated, of course) along with a new VIP area in the upstairs galleries and interactive experiences with chefs and sponsors.

General Admission tickets to The Art of Food are $50, $35 for Carnegie Members. VIP tickets are $75. Tickets are available through The Carnegie Box Office, open Tuesday through Friday, noon-5pm, online at thecarnegie.com, or by phone at (859) 957-1940. Patrons seeking member tickets should call the Box Office to make arrangements.

For more information visit thecarnegie.com